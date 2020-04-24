MOVIES

Tabu To Be A Part Of Andhadhun’s Tamil Remake: Reports

A file photo of versatile actress Tabu. (Image: Instagram)

Andhadhun’s Tamil Remake will star producer Thiyagarajan’s son Prashanth. While the shoot was scheduled to begin in April, it has now been postponed.

Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun was one of the hit films of 2018. The thriller comedy featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. While Ayushmann played the blind protagonist, Radhika was his love interest and Tabu played the antagonist.

A few months ago, it was reported that a Tamil remake of Andhadhun is being planned. In an interview to Dinamalar, producer Thiyagarajan revealed that the makers are planning to rope in Tabu to reprise the role she played in the Hindi version. The producers have initiated talks with the versatile actress.

Thiagarajan had earlier told The Times of India that many production houses were planning to make a remake of Andhadhun. “Almost every production house and star in our industry was trying to get the remake rights for this film. But I’ve been in talks with the Bollywood production house since its release because the script is a powerful one,” he said.

The Tamil remake will star Thiyagarajan’s son Prashanth. While the shoot was scheduled to begin in April, it has been postponed till due to the ongoing lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Andhadhun bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor (Ayushmann Khurrana), National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and National Film Award for Best Screenplay.

The movie will also see a Telugu remake. The rights of the film have been acquired by Sudhakar Reddy, father of actor Nithiin.

