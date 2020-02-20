Tabu to Recreate Vidya Balan's Ami Je Tomar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa found the Indian audience in wide adoration for its comic timing, horror elements, brilliant performances and striking music score. Now, the 2007 hit is going to find a sequel with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

With the shooting beginning in Jaipur, it has been reported that Tabu will be recreating Vidya Balan’s performance in Mere Dholna Sun… Ami Je Tomar song from the original movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be recreating two of the songs from the original soundtrack –Hare Ram Hare Ram and Mere Dholna Sun… Ami Je Tomar.

In a report by Mumbai Mirror, a source revealed that Tabu was “really excited” to perform on the iconic number. The source also added that the music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be also “chartbuster” like the first one.

The Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani production started shooting in Jaipur after which the team will move to a palace in Lucknow for shooting the main crux of the story.

In the 2007 film, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan played a newly-married couple who come to an ancestral palace which is haunted by the spirit of a court dancer Manjulika, who performed in the court of Raja Vibhuti Narayan. The spirit seemingly possesses Vidya’s character in her attempt at seeking revenge. Flashback reveals that the Raja loved Manjulika but she was in love with her co-dancer Sashidhar. Following the beheading of Sashidhar, Manjulika committed suicide after taking an oath of killing the king.

How the premise will be developed upon in the sequel will be interesting to watch.

