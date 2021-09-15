EXCLUSIVE | Tabu to Reunite With Vishal Bhardwaj for His Next Directorial

Last month, it was reported that filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj was gearing up to make his directorial debut with Kuttey, a caper-thriller boasting of an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

While there is already a lot of buzz around this upcoming film, News18.com has also learned about Bhardwaj’s next directorial venture. The National Award-winning filmmaker has signed the leading lady for his next. “Vishal will be directing an action-drama and has signed Tabu for the same. This is the third time that the filmmaker will collaborate with the actor after Maqbool and Haider. The actor has immense faith in the filmmaker. As soon as she heard the subject, she really liked it and decided to come on board,” informs a source close to the development.

It was earlier reported that Ali Fazal will play the leading man in the film. This is the first time he will be working with the filmmaker and both of them are really excited about this collaboration. While most things about the film are still kept under wraps, the casting for the rest of the characters is still underway.

Vishal’s last directorial was Pataakha in 2018, featuring Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. The source adds that he is currently busy with his son’s film and will soon jump into the direction, “Bhardwaj is currently concentrating on Aasmaan’s directorial debut. As for his film with Tabu and Fazal, the pre-production has already begun. For now, they are planning to kickstart the film by the end of this year."

Tabu was last seen in the BBC series A Suitable Boy. She is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and has also Kuttey in the pipeline.

