Tabu Was Easy to Romance on Screen, Says Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter, who will be a part of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, talked about his on-screen romance with Tabu, who will be playing a courtesan Saaeda Bai in the series.
Actor Ishaan Khatter says it was easy to romance Tabu in Mira Nair's anticipated A Suitable Boy.
Asked why, Ishaan replied: "Because that person is Tabu, it really does half the job for you. I have said this before and I have said this in Dhadak as well, it is always easy for me to play the besotted lover. Because she's mesmerising, she is and especially in this character. I am really excited for people to see Saaeda Bai."
He has a nickname for Tabu as well. "It is Tabasco! Tabasco for Tabassum. I came up with it. She's mirchi!" he said.
What would Ishaan like to gift Tabu? "My heart! I would like to gift her. I think I am very much in possession of my heart. I would gift her a book of Ghalib's poetry," Ishaan replied.
In A Suitable Boy, Ishaan plays Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who develops an attraction to the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (essayed by Tabu).
Did he opt for Nair's A Suitable Boy over Vishal Bhardwaj's Midnight Children? "I wouldn't frame it like that, I wouldn't say I had the option of choosing between, for whatever reasons I was able to be a part of A Suitable Boy, I am really glad that it worked out that way because at one point it looked like I wouldn't be able to do it. I sent her a WhatsApp message, if you must know, saying 'How are you doing Mira di?', because that's what I call her.
"But, yes a lot of thought, a lot of critical thought goes behind decisions, at least for me. Both of them are different from the work that I have done before and they are different from each other. I don't think I'll be any good if I feel even slightly complacent on a set. So, I don't want to ever be in that," he said in a podcast of JioSaavn's "#NoFilterNeha Season 4".
Asked if he was single, the actor replied: "Yes".
