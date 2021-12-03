Tadap Movie Review: Ahan Shetty Gets a Dud of a Debut in Shoddy Remake of Telugu Hit RX 100

Tadap

Director: Milan Luthria

Cast: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria

Ishana (Ahan Shetty) is a ‘berozgaar naujawaan’, Ramisa (Tara Sutaria) is an ‘MLA ki beti’ in Tadap. The twain meet, love blossoms, with of course some twists and turns.

This one line theme was turned into a full-fledged melodrama back in the early ’80s countless times. Many filmmakers would resort to this formula and some of those films even became super hits. The over the top storyline and treatment matched the time it was made in.

This stale story is transported to 2021 for reasons best known to the filmmakers. If you are giving us a fresh pairing, what is stopping you from giving us an interesting storyline? And if you do have to get inspired by the ’80s show, why can’t you do a better job?

Milan Luthria’s Tadap begins like any other film would. The camera plays with debutante Ahan’s well chiseled torso, showcasing his flex ready biceps and his fighting skills which becomes his USP through the film. As befits Suniel Shetty’s son, he has, unlike most debutants, a voice with some timbre. As the first five minutes of the film show us, he can fight well. It’s a film that has been made to establish Ahan as the quintessential Bollywood hero.

On the other hand, Tara is a heady mix of the girl next door who has a dramatic twist nearing the blood soaked climax.

The newbie drops his shirt often, so that we have ample time to admire his abs. In places, the dialogue delivery is off and the romantic scenes and his dance are a tad awkward. But he does have a solid screen presence. Can Ahan act? I don’t know yet. It’s difficult to say what he is capable of because the film starts off as awful and ends as boring. I am eager to see what he does next.

A remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100, Tadap is purposefully loud masala. As a filmmaker, Luthria fails on many counts. The screechy pitch is accentuated by ear-shattering background music. This love story set against a hill station backdrop has no room for subtlety, irony or even a quiet moment. The fights are unexciting. The cinematography is dull and the songs which don’t have a recall value seem to be forced in the narrative.

Ahan makes his debut at a time when the industry has a set of versatile young actors who are proving themselves in some interesting choices, but all this young man gets to do in Tadap is show off his musculature. Let’s hope he gets to choose better. Here’s to their future.

