Taher Shah Returns With New Song ‘Farishta’ But ‘Mankind Angel’ Is Still Unbeatable

Pakistani singer Taher Shah, known for cringe-songs like ‘Mankind Angel’ and ‘Eye to Eye’, is back on the music scene with his new single titled ‘Farishta’, but surprisingly there is an effort to not sound as bad as before. Still, ‘Farishta’ can’t exactly be called a melody.

Shah caught the Internet’s fancy with his 2013 single ‘Eye to Eye’. Many believed it was an assault on senses. Then came his another viral single called ‘Mankind Angel’, and it removed whatever doubts the audiences had about his talent.

Thanks to these songs, the anticipation around ‘Farishta’ was also big and now when the song has come out, many are taking to Twitter to dis the song.

Here are the best reactions:

Farishtay after having another Taher Shah song about them pic.twitter.com/sblCYj4XR3 — کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) April 10, 2020

Even That "Insan Farishta" has got someone in his life but you don't. #TaherShah pic.twitter.com/RRrBxbcZSk — Q for Quarantine (@qazisays) April 10, 2020

After listening "Frishta song"

Reaction of public on #tahershah pic.twitter.com/y4A1JokMLc — Mian Omer (@Iam_Mian) April 10, 2020

So after eye to eye & angel #TaherShah is back with #Farishta



Tahir Shah literally spent 4 years translating angel into farishta. WTF ‍♂️

Government needs to play this song on streets...so people can stay in homes..

2020 couldn’t get more worse...#tahirshah pic.twitter.com/TQ5UWGCjgX — Sadaf Goraya (@iamsdugoraya) April 11, 2020

Taher Shah every 3 years pic.twitter.com/QM3bqA01Va — کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) April 10, 2020

taher shah's farishta is getting the grammy for best music video pic.twitter.com/5eaSocwMvl — . (@aashnaaaugh) April 10, 2020



