Taher Shah Returns With New Song ‘Farishta’ But ‘Mankind Angel’ Is Still Unbeatable

Taher Shah caught the Internet’s fancy with his 2013 single ‘Eye to Eye’. Many believed it was an assault on senses. Then came his another viral single called ‘Mankind Angel’.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
Pakistani singer Taher Shah, known for cringe-songs like ‘Mankind Angel’ and ‘Eye to Eye’, is back on the music scene with his new single titled ‘Farishta’, but surprisingly there is an effort to not sound as bad as before. Still, ‘Farishta’ can’t exactly be called a melody.

Shah caught the Internet’s fancy with his 2013 single ‘Eye to Eye’. Many believed it was an assault on senses. Then came his another viral single called ‘Mankind Angel’, and it removed whatever doubts the audiences had about his talent.

Thanks to these songs, the anticipation around ‘Farishta’ was also big and now when the song has come out, many are taking to Twitter to dis the song.

