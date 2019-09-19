Tahir Bhasin on Working with Ranveer Singh in '83: He is an Absolute Live-wire
While Ranveer Singh will essay the role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev in '83, Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen playing ace-cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.
While Ranveer Singh will essay the role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev in '83, Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen playing ace-cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.
Tahir Raj Bhasin, who won hearts with his role of the serious Derek in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 starring alongside Ranveer Singh and a host of other stars. The film which will also sees Deepika Padukone playing Ranveer's wife is based on the Indian cricket team's iconic World Cup victory in 1983, when it was still called the Prudential Cup trophy.
While Ranveer Singh will essay the role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen playing ace-cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was senior to Kapil in terms of his experience in cricket.
In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor spoke about working with the Ranveer in the film.
Opening up about his dynamic with Ranveer in the film and on sets is very good. He added that they share a close bond and the Gully Boy actor is "an absolute livewire."
The actor further added that he loves the energy Ranveer brings even at this stage of his career, adding, "it's like every film means the world to him."
He also said that the role fits him well because "he was leading from the front," and that, "he was the first to come and the last to leave." Bhasin shared that Ranveer never treated the shoot trips like a holiday or went out to pubs, but rather followed a strict diet and training sessions.
The film which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jiiva, Adinath Kothare, Jatin Sarna and Boman Irani among others is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
