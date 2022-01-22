Tahir Raj Bhasin Says Shah Rukh Khan Is His Inspiration: 'SRK Is Not Only A Megastar But An Emotion'

Tahir Raj Bhasin is over the moon because he has been receiving positive reviews for playing a romantic character in two back-to-back two web shows Ranjish Hi Sahi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein.

Tahir, who burst into Bollywood with an outstanding performance as an antagonist in Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani, reveals that he is getting more love as a hero now and he couldn’t be happier, “When I started out in the industry as an anti-hero I got overwhelming love from critics and audiences and now as I put myself out there to be judged as a romantic hero, I’m thrilled that the acceptance is even higher than what it was for Mardaani. It gives me so much confidence as an actor because every artiste wants his work to be appreciated. I’m thankful to the audience for showering so much love on the projects and me. I wish they continue to do so throughout my career because it’s hugely motivating," he said.

Both Ranjish Hi Sahi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein are being reviewed extremely well by audiences and both these shows are amongst the highest-rated Hindi web series of all time. Tahir is delighted about this result. “It is overwhelming and exciting to receive the kind of love that I have been getting as a romantic hero in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Ranjish Hi Sahi. Both these shows are doing well in their own right and are amongst the highest-rated digital shows ever made in India. I’m ecstatic to know this because I have given these projects my everything.”

Recently, Tahir had mentioned how superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s journey was a big inspiration for him, “I think every young actor in India aspires to get the love and fan following that someone like Shah Rukh Khan commands. SRK is not only a megastar he is an emotion. For me, Shah Rukh Khan sir was always inspirational and his journey has always been a source of strength. I came to Mumbai from New Delhi, just like him. He was a total outsider with absolutely no godfathers and it’s no secret that I didn’t know a single soul in Bollywood when I came to the city.”

The actor will next be seen in ‘Looop Lapeta’ opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film releases digitally on February 4.

