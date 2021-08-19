Tahira Kashyap Announces Feature Film Debut 'Sharmaji Ki Beti,' Ayushmann Khurrana is All Hearts

Tahira Kashyap has announced her feature film debut Sharmaji Ki Beti, which will be co-produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film is warm and real peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma. This relatable, multi-generational ensemble comedy-drama about the modern, middle-class female experience will be headlined by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher.

Sharing her excitement about the film, writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana says, “Sharmaji Ki Beti is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it’s the first script I ever wrote. I am thrilled that it is coming to life as my directorial debut venture in the feature film space. It is an amalgamation of emotions striking the perfect balance, with a happy, relatable, emotional and inspiring narrative."

Sharmaji Ki Beti has commenced filming this month in Mumbai and Chandigarh. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was all hearts for Tahira and even gave a shout-out to her by sharing the news on his Instagram account.

Tahira recently directed the short film Quaranteen Crush, which is part of Netflix’s anthology Feels Like Ishq. She also directed Pinni, which is a segment in Zindagi inShort.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here