Tahira Kashyap Denies Taking Ayushmann Khurrana's Hand While Climbing Downstairs, Watch Him React

At a recent awards night, Tahira Kashyap, while descending downstairs, denied taking husband Ayushmann Khurrana's hand. Watch the viral video below.

News18.com

Updated:December 20, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Tahira Kashyap Denies Taking Ayushmann Khurrana's Hand While Climbing Downstairs, Watch Him React
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap/Instagram

Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Urvashi Rautela, Nushrat Bharucha and many other Bollywood celebrities graced a recent awards ceremony with their starry presence. Tahira, who won an award during the night, denied husband Ayushmann's hand while she made her winning speech and climbed downstairs. Ayushmann laughed off the situation and backed away, letting Tahira descend down on her own. The video is making rounds on social media and the couple is winning hearts for their bitter-sweet moment.

Read: Saina Nehwal Treats Parineeti Chopra with Mother's Special Aloo Parathas

Check out the video from the night below:

Last year, Tahira was diagnosed with "stage 0" breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy procedure.

Tahira has now come on board for a show, My Ex-Breast, a 7-episode series on Audible Suno, where she talks about fighting cancer and its effect on her family.

With the show, produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Tahira aims to reach out to maximum women to spread awareness about breast cancer.

Read: Tahira Kashyap Opens up on Life After Cancer

(With inputs from PTI)

