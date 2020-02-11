Delhi result tally
Tahira Kashyap in Awe of Neena Gupta's Performance in Short Film Pinni
Neena Gupta plays the lead role in Tahira Kashyap's upcoming short film titled Pinni derived from the name of a Punjabi sweet.
Image Coutesy: Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with a short film titled Pinni, and she is completely in awe of the veteran actress Neena Gupta who plays the lead role in the project.
"It was a big learning experience working with Neenaji. She is an amazing actor. She has been in the industry for such a long time and it feels amazing to see the kind of roles she has done in her career. And now she has brought more to the character of Sudha in my film Pinni," Tahira said.
Tahira shared the film's poster on her Instagram account, in which Neena Gupta is seen standing in front of boxes filled with pinni (a popular Punjabi sweet).
View this post on Instagram
My obsession with food continues! After #toffee comes #pinni along with some bitter, sweet calories. It’s been a 2 year gap between these two but I was busy saving my ass, and someone tells me that was a better proposition and I agree😉 #pinni Featuring the powerhouse of talent @neena_gupta, @shishir52 and @srishti.shrivastava21! The trailer of #ZindagiInShort releases on Feb 12! Big Thank you to my team @neharthak @nehapartimatiyani @pronitapal @saadnawab @samskito #akshara for editing @tahseenanwari07 @mihika_munjal @third.eye.story @the.aj.world @swapnil_dhabhai @siddharth_potade @satish_y_a_d_a_v__ production dada’s esp Chetan , vfx team, post production team, sound, music, entire cast, entire sikhiya team, and each and every one who was even remotely associated with pinni , thank you for making it happen❤️🙏 Streaming begins on Feb 19 exclusively on the Flipkart app! #SikhyaShorts | @guneetmonga | @flipkartvideo | @achinjain20 | @guneetdogra
"My obsession with food continues! After #toffee comes #pinni along with some bitter, sweet calories. It's been a 2-year gap between these two but I was busy saving my ass, and someone tells me that was a better proposition and I agree," Tahira added.
Pinni will release on February 19.
-
