Tahira Kashyap Made Me Realise It Is Okay to Share Problems, Says Shah Rukh Khan
Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has battled and triumphed over breast cancer. Invited to Ted Talks, she spoke about the ailment and how it continues to be a taboo in India.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently hosting the second season of TED Talks India Nayi Baat, is inspired by author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has battled and triumphed over breast cancer. Invited to Ted Talks, she spoke about the ailment and how it continues to be a taboo in India.
On September 22 last year, Tahira shared online that she had been detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with a high grade malignant cells. On the episode, Tahira opened up on how being diagnosed with breast cancer was one of the hardest things in her life. However, she felt it was of utmost importance to spread awareness and inspire someone by sharing pain.
After listening to Tahira, Shah Rukh praised her saying: "I lost both my parents to cancer. I do not like to show off my problems but Tahira made me realise that it is okay to share. I feel it is necessary to remove the taboo that we need to hide our problems. Instead, come together with your family and figure out a solution."
Tahira feels it's a "privilege to share this important platform with such amazing trailblazers, and to be able to share my story has been a wonderful experience".
She added: "The only reason of coming out is to give the message that early breast cancer detection should be on top of everyone's minds. Nobody should ignore the symptoms. The idea is not to instil fear but to encourage people to be mindful. This alone can change the mortality rate in India and the world. I am grateful to 'Ted Talks' for giving me this opportunity."
