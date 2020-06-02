Tahira Kashyap on Directing Ayushmann Khurrana: Need to Earn Couple of Films or a Position For Myself First

Tahira Kashyap has successfully dabbled in the short film format with her two films Toffee and Pinni. But she says she has to earn a position for herself before she can direct her husband Ayushmann Khurrana in a film.

"He is senior to me when it comes to working. So I need to earn myself a couple of films or a position where I deserve to direct him. I am also fretting because I don't know how it would be because we are husband and wife too. So I don't know how the situation will be like - will there be fireworks on the set or we would be able to maintain the absolute director-actor decorum," she told Times of India.

Tahira wants to direct a full-length feature film in the future, but her progress has paused during the current lockdown. She dons many hats, that of an author, filmmaker, mother of two and cancer survivor. She doesn't mind the tag of being a Bollywood star's wife.

"I am not really obsessed with being called or not being called someone's wife, daughter, or mother. I take pride in being called my parents' daughter, my husband's wife, or my kids' mother. Of course, it is nice to be called Tahira Kashyap and not Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. But at the same time, my energies are not on this. It feels nice that people know me by my name. Even if it is the other way around, I take pride and cherish each of these relationships," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more