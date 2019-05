Tahira Kashyap on Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana: We are at the Happiest Best Right Now

It’s no secret that Ayushmann Khurrana’s marriage with Tahira Kashyap went through a rough patch after the release of his debut film Vicky Donor. Both the husband and wife have publicly talked about the differences that arose between them during the time multiple times.Now, in a new interview with Spotboye , Tahira has talked at great length about how she gave up on their marriage several times, largely because of her own insecurities. “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up,” she told Spotboye.On why she took so long to direct her first feature film, Tahira said, “He (Ayushmann) had reached a certain professional point in his career and I didn’t want to be a shame (for him). I was very scared what people would think. We are our biggest enemies,” adding that for the longest time she didn’t even tell Ayushmann that she wanted to be a director.However, now after having seen several ups and downs together and successfully dealing with a fatal disease—Tahira was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in September last year—she says their relationship is on an all-time high. “We both have really evolved as artistes, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best,” she said.On the professional front, Tahira is currently busy making her debut feature film, which she says is a slice-of-life-drama revolving around five females of different ages. It will be produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.