Tahira Kashyap on Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana: We are at the Happiest Best Right Now

After dating for about a decade, Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in 2008.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
Tahira Kashyap on Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana: We are at the Happiest Best Right Now
Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana. (Image: Instagram)
It’s no secret that Ayushmann Khurrana’s marriage with Tahira Kashyap went through a rough patch after the release of his debut film Vicky Donor. Both the husband and wife have publicly talked about the differences that arose between them during the time multiple times.

Now, in a new interview with Spotboye, Tahira has talked at great length about how she gave up on their marriage several times, largely because of her own insecurities. “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up,” she told Spotboye.

On why she took so long to direct her first feature film, Tahira said, “He (Ayushmann) had reached a certain professional point in his career and I didn’t want to be a shame (for him). I was very scared what people would think. We are our biggest enemies,” adding that for the longest time she didn’t even tell Ayushmann that she wanted to be a director.

However, now after having seen several ups and downs together and successfully dealing with a fatal disease—Tahira was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in September last year—she says their relationship is on an all-time high. “We both have really evolved as artistes, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best,” she said.

On the professional front, Tahira is currently busy making her debut feature film, which she says is a slice-of-life-drama revolving around five females of different ages. It will be produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.

View this post on Instagram

Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured. To quote my mentor, Diasaku Ikeda, “Leading an undefeated life is eternal victory. Not being defeated, never giving up, is actually a greater victory than winning, not being defeated means having the courage to rise to the challenge. However many times we’re knocked down, the important thing is we keep getting up and taking one step-even a half step- forward” #worldcancerday #breastcancerawareness #breastcancerwarrior #turningkarmaintomission #boddhisatva Thanks @atulkasbekar for this one❤️

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on



