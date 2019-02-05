English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tahira Kashyap Opens Up on Difficult Years of Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana Post Vicky Donor
Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in 2008. They have two children together.
Image: Tahira Kashyap/ Instagram
It’s no secret that Ayushmann Khurrana’s success post his film debut in Vicky Donor didn’t fare to well for his marriage with Tahira Kashyap.
Now, in a recent interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Kashyap has opened up about how it took her and Khurrana a lot of time to get accustomed to the workings of Bollywood.
Talking about the rocky phase in her marriage, Kashyap said, “I was this crazy, insecure pregnant person when Vicky Donor happened and that was the worst phase for the both of us. I think both of us were very immature.
“He didn’t have the maturity to kind of hold my hand and tell me it’s OK, especially, when I am crazy on my hormones because I was pregnant at the time and I also didn’t have the maturity to just take it easy and know that this thing will get over.”
“Both of us lacked maturity. Then you also feel like a whale and considering your husband is with beautiful women all around and you don’t come from that background. Even if you have the maturity, the passion and understand art, you but you don’t have the maturity to deal with the frills that come along,” she added.
On finally finding a firm footing together, she said, “I was very lost and so was he. But thankfully, for us knowing each other for the past nine ten years before marriage really helped because I know that he’s not a bad guy and he knows that she’s not a bad girl. So I think that sustained us and we eventually made peace with it.”
