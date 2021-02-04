Tahira Kashyap Pens Motivating Poem on World Cancer Day Talking About Owning Your Scars

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap penned a note about her own struggles with the disease on World Cancer Day. The author and mother of two is a breast cancer survivor, and urged people to raise awareness about the diesease.

"This is something I had experienced and written about and still mean every word of it! Joining this year’s theme of I AM AND I WILL, I urge you all to take notice of this day, to spread awareness about early breast cancer detection, to remove any stigma associated with it and to celebrate life along with it’s many scars," she wrote in her caption, uploading a video of her reciting a poem.

The poem written by her traced her journey of fighting cancer, the scars, and setting an example for others. In the poem, Tahira can be heard saying that these scars are stories of resilience and invincible power of the person. Watch it here:

Tahira was diagnosed with pre-invasive cancer-DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells in 2018. She has been very vocal about her journey, sharing photos from chemotherapy to battling body image issues post recovery. She had also publicly spoken about how the disease affected her state of mind and her family.

