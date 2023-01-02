Tahira Kashyap Posts Unseen Pic of Ayushmann Khurrana And Her Baby Bump on Their Son's 11th Birthday

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. As Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s eldest child ‘Virajveer’ turns a year older, the proud mommy took a trip down the memory lane and shared a rare photo of herself featuring her baby bump. Ayushmann was seen cradling her baby bump while they posed.

Along with the black and white photo, Tahira also penned a heartwarming note which read, “It was a simple day at your father’s @ayushmannk terrace. We were in our home clothes and our friend clicked us. No fuss, no lights, no make up, no team, just us enjoying the moment with you being in my tummy. That moment on I feel simplicity has been a part of our lives and I feel now yours too”.

On a closing note she added, “I pray and wish your passion towards life and music always keeps you grounded and humble. We are blessed to have you because it is you who at times reminds us to live in the moment. Happy birthday my winter baby❤️”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008 and welcomed their first child on January 2012. 2 years later, the couple also welcomed a baby girl and named her Varushka. The family is often seen taking trips and going out for holidays.

Earlier, the ‘Doctor G’ actor took to his Instagram handle to send out New Year wishes to his fans. Sharing a sun-kissed shirtless photo of himself, he wrote, “Saal naya hai. Feeling purani hai. Thand nahi lagti. Zinda jawaani hai. Jaane kaun si bahaar laaya hai janvari Mujhe toh December bhi naya sa lagta tha." (sic)

Meanwhile on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in ‘An Action Hero’. While the movie didn’t get good box office numbers, it received rave response from fans and critics alike. The actor will soon be seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ananya Panday.

