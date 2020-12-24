Tahira Kashyap Says She Had Her 'Priorities Set from the Beginning' with Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap shared a throwback post with her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The author and filmmaker is known for her epic sense of humour and often leaves her online family cracking up. The old photo posted by Tahira is taken in their "first year of dating" when the couple was much younger. It shows them chilling with some of their friends, talking, and clicking pictures. Tahira is seen sitting next to her beloved with a basket full of chips. The candid click captures the duo looking at each other, and laughing.

To caption the blast from the past, Tahira wrote that she always had her priorities set, pointing towards the importance of chips in her life.

The aforementioned picture is very similar to the one Tahira shared during the lockdown phase. Ayushmann and his ladylove were seen dressed in the same outfits they are wearing in the latest photo.

Tahira captioned the post, “First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan.”

Tahira and Ayushmann attended the same tuition classes during school days and it was the first time they met. They dated for several years before they got married in November 2008. The couple is parents to two children together, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Tahira is a cancer survivor. She made her debut as a writer in 2011 with I Promise, followed by Souled Out and the latest, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. Tahira has co-authored Ayushmann’s biography titled Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood.

Ayushmann was last seen in the OTT released comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has wrapped up work on his upcoming film titled, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The romantic drama, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, also stars Vaani Kapoor. The actor has just announced a film titled Doctor G. The film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap is presented by Junglee pictures.