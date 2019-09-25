Tahira Kashyap Says She Spent Hours Crying Every Night While Husband Ayushmann Khurrana was Shooting

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recently talked about how she coped up with depression. Tahira mentions about the importance of discussing mental health. Recalling the tough times, Tahira shares how she used to cry all night and live a dual life.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Tahira Kashyap said, "I never treated my body, mind and soul as one entity. I always thought physical health was important, and mental toh kuch hota hi nahin hai. So, I exercised a lot. But I think [the cancer] was a manifestation of the negativity that I had been harbouring."

She added, "Had I gone to a doctor, I would have been declared clinically depressed. But I chose to cry every night instead of visiting one. I was living a dual life. My husband was shooting; I would spend hours at night crying, and put up the front of a happy person in the morning so that I didn’t look like a loser before my children, who were aged two and four then."

Tahira, who underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and is now on path to recovery, said her health got better when she began practising Buddhist chanting. "It was only after I practised Buddhist chanting, and focused on my mental health that things changed. In a way, I'm glad that [I was diagnosed with cancer] at a time when I was strong enough to deal with it," she said.

Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap began dating in college and they were college sweethearts. They got married in 2008 and have two children together, son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter, Varushka, born in 2014.

Earlier, Tahira has talked about how her marriage hit a rough patch and when she ‘even came close to walking out on the relationship’. She said that during her pregnancy, she ‘went back to Chandigarh’, her home town, ‘on the pretext that my husband does not have time for me.’

Even the Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann in earlier interviews has mentioned about his marriage going through a tough time, especially after his debut film Vicky Donor. “She wanted that I should not kiss on screen. You see, we were like each other’s first boyfriend and girlfriend,” Ayushmann told SpotboyE.

“We were also going through a rough patch. She was not ready for all this. Every relationship needs time. If you give time to your partner, he/she will feel much more secure,” he added.

Ayushmann had said that the rough patch lasted for about three years.

