Tahira Kashyap Shares Note on Body Positivity, Self Love After Kendall Jenner's Lingerie Pics Go Viral

Supermodel Kendall Jenner recently did a photoshoot for her sister Kim Kardashian's clothing line skims. It saw her dressed in a lingerie. The pics were viral on social media in no time.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall And Kylie Jenner Break The Internet With Racy Lingerie Shoot

Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap penned a reflective note on body positivity, while referring to Kendall in her post. She wrote, "Kendall and her tiny thong pictures are all over the internet and like many women I too wondered how is it freakin possible to look like that! The belly button is just a seductive slit or more like a kala tikka we put on kids and I don’t know how that tiny portion of cloth could hide her essentials esp down below. And so it was time to reflect (quite literally) and assess, more so judge, my reality. Hmmm what do i think about what I saw? Well I saw this 69kg (every kilo matters) woman ( out of which 4 Kendall’s can be taken out) with strong limbs and bruises that she got yest by actually saving her puppy, her daughter and didi by jumping in the lift as the sensors weren’t working and it was closing its doors on the 3 of them who were waiting for my son to join. I stood there like rock of Gibraltar (or at least in my head) squeezing the door ajar with all the strength I had and had the 3 of them get out of the sense less and sensor less elevator’s way while quickly pulling myself in the lift with them. I felt quite heroic and grateful to this weight that I am trying to beat off , for had it not been for that, someone would have def gotten hurt! Grateful to you ass for quite literally saving all our asses! Moral of the story don’t wait for dysfunctional closed doors to open the way to love yourself a wee bit more (sic)."

Tahira's note on self love is being loved by fans.