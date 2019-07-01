Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tahira Kashyap Shuts Down Trolls for Calling Husband Ayushmann Khurrana Her Brother

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been sporting short hair ever since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year.

IANS

Updated:July 1, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tahira Kashyap Shuts Down Trolls for Calling Husband Ayushmann Khurrana Her Brother
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been sporting short hair ever since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year.
Loading...

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been sporting short hair ever since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. But some netizens have been harsh on her look and called her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana her brother. Her reply? "Get over the 'bhai bhai' thing."

Tahira took to Instagram to post a few photos featuring her and Ayushmann.

She captioned them: "Jeez. Itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke ab jab bhi main Ayushmann ko milti hun, background main ek hi gaana chal raha hota hai 'Tu mera, tu mera, tu mera bhai nai hai!' And unlike the Fukrey boys' song, I am not questioning! It's a goddamn statement!"

"P.S. (case in point, look at our hair partition, haina opposite? Phirrrr!) Just in case you get over the 'bhai bhai' thing and see how much effort I took to land from Mars for the 'Article 15' screening and I so love it! #notabhaibhai #trollsrehnedo #girlswithshorthair."

Tahira was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. Back in September 2018, she shared with fans that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.

She has got back to work and has just directed a music video featuring her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.

Her husband Ayushmann, on the other hand, is currently enjoying good reviews from critics for his performance in "Article 15".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram