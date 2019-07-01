Tahira Kashyap Shuts Down Trolls for Calling Husband Ayushmann Khurrana Her Brother
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been sporting short hair ever since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year.
Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been sporting short hair ever since she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. But some netizens have been harsh on her look and called her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana her brother. Her reply? "Get over the 'bhai bhai' thing."
Tahira took to Instagram to post a few photos featuring her and Ayushmann.
She captioned them: "Jeez. Itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke ab jab bhi main Ayushmann ko milti hun, background main ek hi gaana chal raha hota hai 'Tu mera, tu mera, tu mera bhai nai hai!' And unlike the Fukrey boys' song, I am not questioning! It's a goddamn statement!"
"P.S. (case in point, look at our hair partition, haina opposite? Phirrrr!) Just in case you get over the 'bhai bhai' thing and see how much effort I took to land from Mars for the 'Article 15' screening and I so love it! #notabhaibhai #trollsrehnedo #girlswithshorthair."
View this post on Instagram
Jeez 🙄 itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke Ab jab bhi main @ayushmannk ko milti Hun background main ek hi gaana Chal raha hota hai “tu mera, tu mera , tu mera bhai nai hai!” And unlike the fukre boys song I am not questioning! It’s a goddamn statement! P.s ( case in point , look at our hair partition , haina opposite? Phirrrr!) Just incase you get over the bhai bhai thing and see how much effort I took to land from mars for the #article15 screening and I so love it!! 👚 @sabinahalder in @pausefashion.in @alexanderwangny 💄 @hinaldattani 💇♀️ @artistpoonamsolanki #notabhaibhai #trollsrehnedo #girlswithshorthair #adidas
Tahira was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year. Back in September 2018, she shared with fans that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.
She has got back to work and has just directed a music video featuring her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana.
Her husband Ayushmann, on the other hand, is currently enjoying good reviews from critics for his performance in "Article 15".
