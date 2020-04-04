MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Tahira Kashyap Starts Her Own Series Titled 'The Lockdown Tales' On Instagram

Tahira Kashyap Starts Her Own Series Titled 'The Lockdown Tales' On Instagram

The video series will be shared by Tahira on her social media handle and will depict the emotions and moments from everyday lives of people and how they're affected by the lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on Friday started her series, The Lockdown Tales, to cheer up the mood of people amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

The stories depict emotions and moments from everyday lives of people and how they're affected by the lockdown. The video series will be shared by Tahira on her social media handle. She just posted her first lockdown tale and the first episode was titled 6 feet Durr.



"I'm really excited to bring these special stories from everyday life to the people out there. They are really simple stories about humanity but in complex times. I love writing and honestly without any agenda, these stories just started flowing. These lockdown tales are a mere moment or thought taken out from our lives and at times we just need to cherish that," Tahira said.

Apart from this, Tahira recently directed a short film titled Pinni, which features veteran actress Neena Gupta.

