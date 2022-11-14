Tahira Kashyap Wraps Up Shoot of Debut Feature Sharmaji Ki Beti Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta

After helming three short films Toffee, Pinni and Quarantine Crush, director and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all set to bring to the audience her debut feature titled Sharmajee Ki Beti. After shooting for the slice-of-life drama for over a year now, she recently wrapped up the last leg of the schedule. Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher, Sharmajee Ki Beti is a comedy drama about modern middle-class women and explores their experiences, aspirations, fantasies and inadequacies.

Talking about the film wrap, she says, “I feel like a kid in a candy store. There’s so much to savour and so much more to explore. Having started my journey with Toffee in 2017 around this time to now completing Sharmajee Ki Beti, I am grateful to life for letting me experience the ‘short and long’ of it!”

Known for telling stories for and about women, Tahira wishes for greater number of female filmmakers, who can direct more films about women. She elaborates, “The female lens has slowly started getting its due though there is still a long road ahead. I really wish for more women story tellers to come forth and bring their vision, fantasies, experiences and observations to the screen.”

As she gears up for the audience to watch Sharmajee Ki Beti, she shares that she loves helming “stories with a big heart” and that the nuances of human relationships fascinate her and drive her to explore relatable narratives. She remarks, “I am really attracted towards human drama, people, their complexities and if explored well enough that itself lends to a twisted tale. I feel I am honing my skills with each project.”

Tahira further adds, “Getting to learn about the finer nuances of filmmaking has been exhilarating for me. Both Toffee and Sharmajee Ki Beti are equally dear to me. Firsts are always special. I am grateful for all the opportunities and hurdles that have come my life for they define who I am today.”

On a related note, Tahira recently launched her latest book titled The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother. Often lauded for her stance on gender equality and feminism, she intends to inundate and challenge patriarchy with her writing too.

