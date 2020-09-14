Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Wish for Ayushmann Khurrana is Equal Parts Mushy and Romantic

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has turned 36 on Monday and the actor celebrated the happy occasion by cutting a cake at his home in Chandigarh. Wife Tahira Kashyap shared an adorable image of the lovely couple on social media from Ayushmann's birthday party in which the former is seen licking cake off the latter's face.

Posting the couple's adorable image, Tahira wrote a sweet birthday wish for her hubby. "Having my cake and eating it too," she captioned the lovey-dovey pic that has cake smeared all over Ayushmann's face.

Take a look.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He is currently preparing for his next with director Abhishek Kapoor. The actor describes it as a progressive love story. He further told IANS about the film, "I'm running against time to achieve the desired physique for this film and I know for a fact that I can't take a single day off from working out. So, even on my birthday, I'm going to train really hard."

He also said he wants to surprise the audience with his physical transformation in the yet-untitled film co-starring Vaani Kapoor. "I'm grateful that I'm spending my birthday with my entire family this year. I don't remember when was the last time that I got to do this in the recent years. So, it is going to be very special," he summed up.