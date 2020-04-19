Tahira Kashyap's Mother Did Not Act in Ramayan, Filmmaker Confirms

Recently, reports surfaced that Ayushmann Khurrana's mother-in-law Anita Kashyap had played the role of Trijata in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. However, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has issued a statement that the reports are baseless as she was actually an educationist.
"There's no truth to these reports of my mother, Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever," the statement read.
Check it out:
Scenes from my family in Chandigarh and Mumbai! These 5 minutes were surreal! I not only felt connected to my folks but everyone. We, thousands and millions, shared those 5 minutes of happiness together , the 5 minutes where courage and determination surged from a happy life state to dispel the darkness that is trying to shroud our lives. This connection is called Humanity. We were and are meant to be One! #weshallovercome
Tahira and Ayushmann also took part in the viral TikTok couples challenge where both of them were asked a bunch of questions. While they disagreed on most questions, they both pointed to Ayushmann when asked, "Who is the most embarrassing."
Who is the most embarrassing@ayushmannk #coupleselfgoals pic.twitter.com/bTE9LwApso— Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) April 18, 2020
On the work front, Tahira recently directed a short film called Pinni with Neena Gupta in te lead role. She is also working on a new book called ‘The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman’.
Super duper stoked to announce my latest book ‘The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman’ Books have always fuelled not just my imagination but also observation. And I am glad to be associated with Juggernaut Books @juggernaut.in who are gracious enough to entertain my idiosyncratic way of looking at things. This book is special as I pretty much go unfiltered in this one. It’s a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman, at least in my head. Wish me luck❤️ #womanup #juggernaut #juggernautbooks #readingrecos #womensday2020 #womensday #womenauthors #womenswriting
