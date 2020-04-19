MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Tahira Kashyap's Mother Did Not Act in Ramayan, Filmmaker Confirms

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recently issued a statement confirming that her mother Mrs Anita Kashyap did not act in Ramayan, as reported, and was an educationist.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Recently, reports surfaced that Ayushmann Khurrana's mother-in-law Anita Kashyap had played the role of Trijata in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. However, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has issued a statement that the reports are baseless as she was actually an educationist.

"There's no truth to these reports of my mother, Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever," the statement read.

Check it out:

Tahira and Ayushmann also took part in the viral TikTok couples challenge where both of them were asked a bunch of questions. While they disagreed on most questions, they both pointed to Ayushmann when asked, "Who is the most embarrassing."

Check it out below:

On the work front, Tahira recently directed a short film called Pinni with Neena Gupta in te lead role. She is also working on a new book called ‘The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman’.


