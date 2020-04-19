MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Tahira Kashyap's Mother Did Not Act in Ramayan, Filmmaker Issues Statement

  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
Recently, an article stating that Ayushmann Khurrana's mother-in-law Anita Kashyap was a part of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. However, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has issued a statement that her mother was never a part of Ramayan and worked as an educationist.

Several publications reported that Tahira Kashyap's mother was a part of Ramayan as she bears a striking resemblance with the actress who played Trijata, the kind-hearted demon in Lanka.

The statement read, "There's no truth to these reports of my mother Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever."


  • First Published: April 19, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
