Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Engaged? Reports Claim Summer Wedding on the Cards

Filmmaker Taika Waititi and British pop star Rita Ora are reportedly engaged to be married. According to a recent report by a British tabloid, the couple are planning to get married in an intimate ceremony.

The Sun quoted a close friend of the couple saying, “This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”

The friend also added that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi did not go for the typical “‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post.” Describing their relationship that grew organically, the friend claimed, “There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.’”

The 46-year-old New Zealand-born Waikiki is the director of the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder. He is also involved in production on a number of movies of his own, including an untitled Star Wars film.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Rita Ora is starring in a string of movies besides being a coach on the latest season of singing reality show The Voice.

The Sun reports that before the couple gets busy with their professional commitments, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora plan to tie the knot this summer and celebrate with their friends from the entertainment industry.

The report quoted the friend who revealed that Rita and Taika plan to marry abroad, as soon as their respective projects end, with their closest friends and family around them. Following the intimate wedding ceremony, the couple will be hosting a celebration in London with all their famous friends. The couple is currently busy planning the wedding details.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been dating for around a year-and-a-half. They made their first public appearance as a couple last year on the red carpet at the premiere of Suicide Squad.

