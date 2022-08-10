Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Finally Get Married After Year Long Romance, Singer Changes Surname

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and actress-singer Rita Ora have finally taken their relationship to the next level. The talented duo finally got married about a year after the two first sparked romance rumours. Since 2021, people were speculating that something was brewing between them since they were seen getting loved up in one of the Instagram Posts of Rita Ora.

Sources claimed that the singer — who has also changed her name to Waititi-Ora — wanted a small wedding in order to “keep their relationship as private as possible.”

The confirmation of their marriage comes from an exclusive report by E! News. A source revealed, “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding. A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

The “Let You Love Me” singer and Thor: Love and Thunder director first became a hot topic of discussion in April 2021 and eventually walked their first red carpet together that August forthe Suicide Squad premiere. Although the duo went on to attend a number of events together, they refrained from talking about their relationship in public. Apart from the heartfelt notes penned on their respective social media handles, neither of them disclosed anything about each other in interviews.

However, recently, the couple sparked wedding rumors after they were seen sporting matching gold wedding bands on their fingers in social media shots, captured by the Daily Mail.

Before Ora, Waititi split from his wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. The former couple shares two children together. Meanwhile, Ora was most recently in a relationship with filmmaker Romain Gavras.

On the professional front, Taika Waititi’s upcoming sports comedy-drama based on the 2014 documentary of the same name by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, will tell the story about Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen’s efforts to lead the American Samoa national football team, considered the weakest football team in the world, to qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Rita Ora has recently released the hit single “Finish Line” and has acted in movies like the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. She’s among the cast of the upcoming action movie Tin Soldier along with Jamie Foxx, and she lends her voice to the new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

