Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Taika Waititi Confirms Role in James Gunn's Suicide Squad Film
Taika Waititi will be appearing in a role in James Gunn's Suicide Squad 2. The final cast of the film hasn't been disclosed yet.
Image courtesy: Taika Waititi / Twitter
Taika Waititi is a very busy man at the moment. Between writing, directing and starring in Jojo Rabbit, and working on the script of Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi was also reported to be appearing in James Gunn's upcoming Suicide Squad film.
In a recent interview with Wired, he confirmed his role but refused to reveal other details. He said, "We're mates and James said, 'Come and do this thing,' James is brilliant, and it's just such a crazy big list of people. But I have no idea what any of them are doing."
The shooting for the film is already in full flow, and it's likely to go on till the end of this year. The cast members confirmed to reprise their roles from David Ayer's Suicide Squad film include Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney.
The first new star added to the franchise was Idris Elba. He was cast to replace Will Smith as Deadshot since he was unavailable due to scheduling conflicts. James Gunn, however, later decided to cast Elba as a different character leaving the door open for Smith to reprise his character in the future.
The Suicide Squad is set to release on August 6, 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Kerala Eye 2nd Straight Win at Home
- Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan's Dialogues Turn into Hilarious Memes, Check Them Out
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch