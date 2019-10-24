Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Taika Waititi Confirms Role in James Gunn's Suicide Squad Film

Taika Waititi will be appearing in a role in James Gunn's Suicide Squad 2. The final cast of the film hasn't been disclosed yet.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
Taika Waititi Confirms Role in James Gunn's Suicide Squad Film
Image courtesy: Taika Waititi / Twitter

Taika Waititi is a very busy man at the moment. Between writing, directing and starring in Jojo Rabbit, and working on the script of Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi was also reported to be appearing in James Gunn's upcoming Suicide Squad film.

In a recent interview with Wired, he confirmed his role but refused to reveal other details. He said, "We're mates and James said, 'Come and do this thing,' James is brilliant, and it's just such a crazy big list of people. But I have no idea what any of them are doing."

The shooting for the film is already in full flow, and it's likely to go on till the end of this year. The cast members confirmed to reprise their roles from David Ayer's Suicide Squad film include Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney.

The first new star added to the franchise was Idris Elba. He was cast to replace Will Smith as Deadshot since he was unavailable due to scheduling conflicts. James Gunn, however, later decided to cast Elba as a different character leaving the door open for Smith to reprise his character in the future.

The Suicide Squad is set to release on August 6, 2021.

