Taika Waititi Confuses Marvel Fans with Tony Stark's Appearance in Thor Love And Thunder Script

Lockdown period amid the coronavirus pandemic has also brought lives of celebrities to a standstill. Just like us, popular stars are spending most of their time watching films and TV series while they catch up with each other over video calls.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi is no different. As fans eagerly wait for updates on the forthcoming Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi treated them by hosting an Instagram Live watch party with Thor: Ragnarok actors Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson.

Waititi's live session was originally supposed to be a commentary on Ragnarok but given the filmmaker's sense of humour, it soon turned into a fun session with the actors. Fans too joined in for Q&A session, inquiring about the upcoming Thor movie.

The live stream was a typical Waititi affair to say the least, with less of commentary on the film and more of hilarious and random moments. For instance, when Waititi quipped that he misses Ruffalo, the actor responded with, “I miss you too, baby!”

Waititi didn't spare fans as well. He got them excited by showing off pages from Love and Thunder's script. Waititi told fans that the script for Thor 4 is "so over the top now, in the best way," and it "makes Ragnarok seem like a very safe film ... It feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they want to see in a movie and said yes to all of them."

The script had a surprise reunion between Thor and Iron Man. While it is too good to be true, a closer look at the dialogue reveals that it is an obvious practical joke by Waititi. The pages read as follows:

Thor: Tony?!

Tony: Wazzuuuuurrp!

Thor: You’re back!

Tony: In the sack, baby!

Thor: But how? I saw you die.

Tony: Science. Also, Thanos is back.

Thor: Mother Frigga, no. So... we’re assembling again?

Tony: Again, again. It’s GO TIME. Everyone who died is coming back. And this time we’re avenging even more than ever. From now on we’ll be known as... The Avengerers.

Apart from this, in his 90-minute live stream, Waititi also shared some concept and fan arts, but remained absolutely tight-lipped about Tom Hiddleston’s Loki appearance in Thor 4. Also, he didn't spill the beans about Thompson’s character Valkyrie or what role will Christian Bale play in Thor 4.

While Waititi did shake the Marvel fanbase with his joke, a little laugh during these uncertain times seems harmless.

Follow @News18Movies for more