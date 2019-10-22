Take the pledge to vote

Taika Waititi Reveals How He Convinced Natalie Portman to Return for Thor Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman had walked away from the MCU following a tiff with the franchise makers during the production of 'Thor: The Dark World'. She returns as female Thor in the upcoming 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

October 22, 2019
Taika Waititi Reveals How He Convinced Natalie Portman to Return for Thor Love and Thunder
Natalie Portman is a name that is associated most commonly with Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fans thought that Portman's association was over for good, she surprised fans at the San Diego Comic-Con. At the convention, it was revealed that not only would she be reprising her role as Jane Foster but she would even be following into her comic book character's steps as the Goddess of Thunder.

Taika Waititi who directed Thor: Ragnarok will be directing the next film as well. In an interview with Uproxx, he revealed that it did not take much of an effort to convince Portman to return to the MCU. He said, "I mean, I didn’t have to do much. And, I think for her it was about making the character interesting. And I think especially when you’re playing “an Earthling who’s just into science” in one of these big movies, it kind of gets a bit sort of, you know… After doing that for two movies, you want to do something different. I think for her, the thing that might’ve been attractive about this is being able to step it up and be a superhero. And I’d rather her do that than play a scientist. And it’s also from the comics as well. So it’s not something we made up."

This may come as a surprise for fans as Natalie Portman's departure from the MCU following Thor: The Dark World was not on good terms. The 2013 film which was directed by Alan Taylor was first meant to be directed by Patty Jenkins. Jenkins would have marked it to be the first MCU film to be directed by a woman and would have been the first massive superhero film to be directed by a woman. However creative and vision-based differences between Jenkins and the MCU led to her removal secretly.

Portman on finding this out was infuriated and ready to quit the film but stayed on due to contractual obligations. Following the film, Portman retired from the MCU leaving room for Tessa Thompson to serve as the leading lady for Thor: Ragnarok. Patty Jenkins, on the other hand, went on to direct Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot which turned out to be a massive success.

Since Natalie Portman has rolled back her decision to stay away from the MCU, it probably means things are about to get very interesting for her character.

