Kareena Kapoor is often lauded in the Bollywood industry for balancing her personal and work life well. She recently revealed that the road to this balance has not been an easy one.

Kareena spoke about how her choice to get married was at a peak time of her Bollywood career and therefore was looked upon with disdain by many others. Speaking at an event she said, "It is not a crime to be in love and if nobody wants to work with me because I am in love and I am married then don't because I will do whatever I want. Everyone said your career is over and I said if it is so, be it. This is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with and I will do it. I think it is the best decision I have made as of now."

At the time of her pregnancy Kapoor was shooting for Veere Di Wedding. She revealed that due to her pregnancy the film's producer tried to secure insurance but was refused. Hearing this Kapoor had offered to withdraw from the film but the producer put the film on hold as she was adamant about working with Kareena only.

Kareena is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She revealed that Taimur accompanies her to the shoots as well. "He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab," she said.

The decision was jointly made by her and Saif Ali Khan who wanted the young one to get an understanding of his mother's work life. Kareena added that Aamir Khan is very supportive towards her responsibilities as a mother as well.

