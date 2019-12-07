Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Taimur Accompanied Mommy Kareena Kapoor on 20-day Shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab

Kareena Kapoor revealed that she has been taking Taimur to shoots of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which co-actor Aamir Khan has been very supportive of.

News18.com

Updated:December 7, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Taimur Accompanied Mommy Kareena Kapoor on 20-day Shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab
Taimur and Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is often lauded in the Bollywood industry for balancing her personal and work life well. She recently revealed that the road to this balance has not been an easy one.

Kareena spoke about how her choice to get married was at a peak time of her Bollywood career and therefore was looked upon with disdain by many others. Speaking at an event she said, "It is not a crime to be in love and if nobody wants to work with me because I am in love and I am married then don't because I will do whatever I want. Everyone said your career is over and I said if it is so, be it. This is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with and I will do it. I think it is the best decision I have made as of now."

At the time of her pregnancy Kapoor was shooting for Veere Di Wedding. She revealed that due to her pregnancy the film's producer tried to secure insurance but was refused. Hearing this Kapoor had offered to withdraw from the film but the producer put the film on hold as she was adamant about working with Kareena only.

Kareena is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She revealed that Taimur accompanies her to the shoots as well. "He has come back from a 20-day shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha all over Punjab," she said.

The decision was jointly made by her and Saif Ali Khan who wanted the young one to get an understanding of his mother's work life. Kareena added that Aamir Khan is very supportive towards her responsibilities as a mother as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram