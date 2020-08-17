Taimur Aces Saif Ali Khan's Look in Unseen Pic

Kareena Kapoor celebrated Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday in style on Saturday night. The couple hosted an intimate bash and Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu were some of the familiar faces that were spotted at the gathering.

Kareena had shared glimpses of Saif's birthday party on social media and even flaunted her baby baby bump in one of the boomerang videos she posted on Instagram. The couple has recently announced that they are expecting their second child together and reports have suggested that Kareena's due date may fall in February 2021.

Later, Kareena even showed her fans that the family of three- Saif, Taimur Ali Khan and her, was watching Tashan. The 2008 movie has a special connection with Saif and Kareena's love story as they met while shooting on the project together and fell in love.

Kareena shared a snap of TV from her living room which was playing Tashan. She even mentioned, "Ok got to admit this is my favourite movie ever." However, what caught our attention was a framed photo of Tamiur beneath the TV set in which he sports a red bandana and shades, a look quite popular with Saif. A printed red bandana tied to his forehead and shades to go with it, Taimur sure looks like a rockstar. He sports jean shorts and red, sleeveless ganji in the pic.

Here's how Saif looks while sporting his signature red bandana.

