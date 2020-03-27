MOVIES

Taimur Ali Khan Appears as ‘Hulk’ During Saif Ali Khan’s Live Interaction

Taimur Ali Khan Appears as 'Hulk' During Saif Ali Khan's Live Interaction

Taimur Ali Khan caught everybody's attention after he hijacked his father Saif Ali Khan’s live TV interview.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kid on social media. The little munchkin, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is paparazzi’s favourite and they never miss a chance to capture the glimpse of him.

Recently, the star kid caught everybody's attention after he hijacked his father’s live TV interview.

As Saif was speaking on the current situation in the country, Taimur decided to play with his dad. Initially, Saif tried to send Taimur away but seemed like the little one was not convinced.

The Sacred Games star then made Taimur sit on his lap. The funny part of the incident is that Taimur appeared on national television with Hulk mask and gloves on.

Kareena a few days ago also shared a picture of Taimur and Saif doing gardening during self-isolation on Instagram. The picture got an overwhelming response with her post receiving thousand of likes and hundreds of comments.

