Taimur Ali Khan Builds Lego Idol for Ganesh Chaturthi, Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Photo

While many celebrities have taken to making their own idols for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year, B-Town's cutest little star Taimur Ali Khan too has made his own Ganesha.

Taimur, who will turn 4 in December, made his Ganesha idol with interlocking plastic bricks from Lego. Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her son with his creation.

"Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety," she posted alongwith the picture.

Taimur also created Lego versions of himself, mom Kareena and dad Saif Ali Khan. Take a look:

Kareena's Instagram page has more examples of Taimur's creativity. She once described him as the "in-house Picasso".

Tim will soon have a sibling joining him in his creative endeavours. Kareena and Saif recently announced they are expecting a new member in their family of three soon. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."