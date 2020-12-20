Taimur Ali Khan Celebrates 4th Birthday, Chiranjeevi Refuses to Beat up Sonu Sood in Film Scene

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming wish for her son Tamiur as he turned four on Sunday. She also shared a compilation video of the little one's unseen and adorable moments on social media.

In another news, Sonu Sood recalled that during the shooting of his upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, South superstar Chiranjeevi expressed reservations about hitting him for a scene, given his newfound image of a hero.

Also, Prashanth Neel shared that he has finished shooting the climax sequence of his much awaited action drama KGF: Chapter 2. It features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut.

Sonu Sood has said filmmakers have started to approach him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the coronavirus -induced lockdown.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is celebrating his fourth birthday on Sunday. The little one was wished by his mother on social media as she shared a video montage of his throwback moments to mark the occasion.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday alleged that she has been getting rape and death threats online ever since she opened up on the Farmers' protest issue.

You might hate her or love her, but you certainly cannot ignore Rakhi Sawant. Controversy's favourite child is back in the news again, this time as a challenger on the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Sunday said he has finished shooting the climax sequence of his much awaited action drama KGF: Chapter 2. The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF starring Yash in the lead.

