Taimur Ali Khan Celebrating Rakshabandhan with Sisters Sara, Inaaya and Samaira are Too Cute to Miss; See Pictures
On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Taimur had all the love from sisters Inaaya Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Samaira.
Image Courtesy: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram
Rakshabandhan turned out to be a mini reunion for the Pataudi family. Soha Ali Khan joined brother Saif Ali Khan to celebrate the festival but the entire attention was caught by the internet's favourite kid Taimur.
The little munchkin receives love from all ends. Be it the Kapoor clan or the Pataudi family, Taimur has every bit of love of pampering. On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Taimur had all the love from sisters Inaaya Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Samaira.
Decked up in traditional attire, the family had a great time together. While Taimur was turned out in an adorable kurta, Inaaya looked lovely in pink- yellow suit. Meanwhile, Sara stunned in an off-white dress while Ibrahim chose a light yellow kurta paired with denims.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ibrahim wrote, "रक्षा बंधन #strongertogether".
Sara Ali Khan was very happy celebrating some time with Taimur and her pictures are the proof. She took to Instagram to share some lovely pictures of the two together. Captioning them she wrote, "Rakhi celebrations continue with the little munchkin"
Also, Taimur visited his aunt's Karisma Kapoor's place to spend some time with his cousins there. Take a look!
Soha Ali Khan also shared the pictures of herself tying a Rakhi on Saif and captioned it "Happy rakhee boys and girls #rakshabandhan be good to one another!"
