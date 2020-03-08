English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Taimur Ali Khan Feasting on Ice-cream is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur was recently spotted gorging on an ice cream while grocery shopping with his star parents.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's three year old son Taimur is paparazzi's favourite star-kid as he is cuteness personified. The toddler gets photographed whenever he is out with his star parents as they tend to make headlines and send internet into a frenzy. The same happened when little Tim stepped out with his parents to buy groceries.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur were spotted on an errand outside a supermarket in Mumbai. While Kareena was seen holding a cloth bag, Taimur was seen feasting on an ice-cream. It proved to be quite an adorable sight. He was also seen in an animated Lion King tee.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Ice cream time for baby Taimur

Kareena Kapoor recently debuted on Instagram where she posted a couple of pictures with Taimur, Saif and mother Babita.

My love... always playing his own tune

Boss. Mother. . Legend. 08.03.2020

Kareena will be seen next in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, releasing on March 13.

