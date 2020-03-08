Taimur Ali Khan Feasting on Ice-cream is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's three year old son Taimur is paparazzi's favourite star-kid as he is cuteness personified. The toddler gets photographed whenever he is out with his star parents as they tend to make headlines and send internet into a frenzy. The same happened when little Tim stepped out with his parents to buy groceries.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur were spotted on an errand outside a supermarket in Mumbai. While Kareena was seen holding a cloth bag, Taimur was seen feasting on an ice-cream. It proved to be quite an adorable sight. He was also seen in an animated Lion King tee.

Kareena Kapoor recently debuted on Instagram where she posted a couple of pictures with Taimur, Saif and mother Babita.

Kareena will be seen next in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, releasing on March 13.

