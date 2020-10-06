Taimur Ali Khan Finally Meets His Spanish Teacher IRL, Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Cute Picture

During the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing glimpses of how son Taimur Ali Khan has been keeping himself occupied by studying and painting with dad Saif Ali Khan. The little one, who will turn 4 in December, has also apparently been taking online classes to learn Spanish. He met his teacher in real life recently, and Kareena shared a picture of the two of them posing together.

The picture shared by Kareena featured Taimur with his teacher Eshleen S. Jolly. Tim is reportedly spending time with his parents at their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, and the picture was taken in their garden. In the picture, Taimur's teacher is seen giving him a hug from behind as the two of them look at the camera.

Kareena shared the picture with a pink heart GIF and wrote, "We love Spanish." Eshleen also shared the picture expressing her excitement of meeting her Spanish student offline. She also took the opportunity to pose for a picture with Kareena during her visit to the Pataudi Palace. In another picture, Tim is seen gifting his teacher a yellow flower, reported SpotBoye. Eshleen, founder of Learning Lingos, teaches Spanish to children through fun and interactive sessions online.

Kareena is currently shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The 40-year-old actress is also expecting her second child with Saif.