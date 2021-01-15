Taimur Ali Khan Gets Papped Outside His Residence, Looks Adorable as He Feeds a Cow

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is the most sought after starkid of B-town. Recently, Tim Tim was papped outside his residence and the pictures are quite adorable. The little Nawab was spotted in a tangerine T-shirt, paired with black shorts and a printed face mask. He was seen feeding a cow.

Not only the pictures but an adorable video of him is also doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Taimur looked super cute as he says ‘aur bajao’ to the man who can be heard playing the tune on a mouth organ. Taimur can also be seen signalling no to the cameras.

Taimur’s fan following is quite evident as the netizens have showered the post with red heart emoji.

On the other hand, Kareena who is expecting her second child soon, too keeps sharing pictures of her little munchkin on her Instagram. Recently she shared a cute throwback picture of Tim having a gala time with his best friends Ranvir and Shivaan. In the photo, Taimur along with his BFFs is sitting on an inflated dolphin balloon and having a fun time.

Meanwhile, Bebo along with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur is all set to move to their new paradise. As per reports, their new place has been designed by Darshini Shah, who had designed the present residence.

Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The upcoming film is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is an official Hindi remake of superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. The project also stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role. The film was originally slated to release in December 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to release on Christmas this year.