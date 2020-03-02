Taimur Ali Khan Gets Teary-eyed with Kareena Kapoor, See Pics

Taimur Ali Khan continues to hog limelight wherever he goes. The little Nawab draws the attention of the camera with his adorable behavior. The three-year-old was recently caught in tears. His mother Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy consoling the upset child.

The picture of mother-son duo was captured outside Karan Johar's residence, reported PinkVilla.

It is being speculated that Taimur might have got upset after leaving Karan’s two kids – Yash and Roohi Johar, who are of his age. Perhaps he would have wanted some more play-time with his friends.

Taimur often greets photographers with flying kisses and waves at them. He is popularly known as Tim among the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Kareena is on cloud nine after the recent success of her movie Good Newwz (2019). Bebo has several movies lined-up and is currently preparing for the release of Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. A sequel to 2017-hit Hindi Medium, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20.

Another film in line is Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be released this year. The movie is adapted from the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump (1994) that starred Tom Hanks.

Next year, Kareena will be seen in multi-starrer Takht, which will be released on December 24. The movie is directed by Karan Johar.

