English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taimur Ali Khan in a Traditional Outfit Will Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues; See Pics
Each time, Taimur Ali Khan has managed to melt thousands of hearts with his innocence and cute looks.
(Image: Taimur Ali Khan/ Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Aged just about two, he has a staggering fan base who always keep themselves updated about his whereabouts and the paparazzi never miss out on clicking him at any event or even a casual outing. We are talking about none other than Internet’s favourite kid, Taimur Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s adorable son Tim, as he is fondly called, is undoubtedly the star at every event that he attends. And it was no different at his uncle Aadar Jain’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations too.
Dressed in a white kurta with blue thread work detail around the neck, sleeves and hem teamed with matching white pyjamas, Taimur stole everyone’s thunder with his cute antics as friends and relatives at the celebrations clicked photos of him and made boomerang videos capturing the little munchkin.
Take a look.
Time and again, Taimur has taken social media by storm with his adorable pictures from play date, vacations with his parents and casual outings enjoying a walk or a sport with his dad Saif. And each time, he has melted thousands of hearts with his innocence and cute looks.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s adorable son Tim, as he is fondly called, is undoubtedly the star at every event that he attends. And it was no different at his uncle Aadar Jain’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations too.
Dressed in a white kurta with blue thread work detail around the neck, sleeves and hem teamed with matching white pyjamas, Taimur stole everyone’s thunder with his cute antics as friends and relatives at the celebrations clicked photos of him and made boomerang videos capturing the little munchkin.
Take a look.
Time and again, Taimur has taken social media by storm with his adorable pictures from play date, vacations with his parents and casual outings enjoying a walk or a sport with his dad Saif. And each time, he has melted thousands of hearts with his innocence and cute looks.
| Edited by: Shantanu David
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
- Sunny Leone and Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi: Tell Them Apart
- Apple Watch as an ECG device is Truly a Step Forward, But Doesn’t Replace Your Doctor
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted Prior to India Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...