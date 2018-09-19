Taimur Ali Khan in a Traditional Outfit Will Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues; See Pics

Aged just about two, he has a staggering fan base who always keep themselves updated about his whereabouts and the paparazzi never miss out on clicking him at any event or even a casual outing. We are talking about none other than Internet’s favourite kid, Taimur Ali Khan.Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s adorable son Tim, as he is fondly called, is undoubtedly the star at every event that he attends. And it was no different at his uncle Aadar Jain’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations too.Dressed in a white kurta with blue thread work detail around the neck, sleeves and hem teamed with matching white pyjamas, Taimur stole everyone’s thunder with his cute antics as friends and relatives at the celebrations clicked photos of him and made boomerang videos capturing the little munchkin.Take a look.Time and again, Taimur has taken social media by storm with his adorable pictures from play date, vacations with his parents and casual outings enjoying a walk or a sport with his dad Saif. And each time, he has melted thousands of hearts with his innocence and cute looks.