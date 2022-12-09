Taimur, Inaaya Give Granny Sharmila Tagore Kisses In Jaisalmer Birthday Bash, Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday with her family members Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Soha Ali Khan, and the grandchildren Taimur, Inaaya, and Jeh in Jaisalmer. While pictures of them enjoying a late-night bonfire from the royal destination were shared by the family members, on Friday afternoon, Kareena shared an adorable series of pictures in which Sharmila was being showered with love from her grandchildren.

In the first picture, Taimur and Inaaya were seen planting kisses on Sharmila’s cheeks while a mouthwatering birthday cake was placed in front of her. In the second and third pictures, the cousins helped their grandmother cut through the cake. Kareena shared the pictures with the caption, “Dessert in the desert… Badi Amma❤️TimTim❤️Inni❤️ Caption - @sakpataudi Jaisalmer 2022❤️".

Sharmila turned 78 on December 8. While most family members have gathered to celebrate her special day, granddaughter Sara Ali Khan couldn’t make it to the birthday celebration. But she did not fail to send a heart-warming greeting on social media. In a collage photo of her childhood and latest photo with Tagore, Sara called her a ‘rock solid pillar of support’ and revealed that she aspires to become just like her.

The actress made her acting debut at age 14 with Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Bengali drama The World of Apu (1959). She went on to collaborate with Ray on numerous other films, including; Devi (1960), Nayak (1966), Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), and Seemabaddha (1971); thus, establishing herself as one of the most prominent figures in Bengali cinema. Tagore’s career further expanded when she ventured into Hindi films, making her debut with Shakti Samanta’s romantic drama Kashmir Ki Kali (1964). She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses of Hindi cinema.

Sharmila stepped away from the spotlight and has been spending time at the family’s ancestral property, Pataudi Palace, situated outside New Delhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here