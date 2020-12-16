Taimur Ali Khan is a Spider-Man Fan and These Pics are Proof

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is the internet's favourite child. Recently, the little one was seen vacationing in Himachal Pradesh with his parents as Saif was shooting for an upcoming movie there. Taimur's pics from the hilly regions went viral on social media as he was seen accompanying his pregnant mother during casual outings.

Now, Taimur is back in Mumbai as was snapped by paparazzi outside his residence with his father. He wore a cute Spider-man theme T-shirt and denim shorts to complete his adorable. Pics of the muchkin are being loved by fans as one can't help but notice that he loves Marvel's web slinging superhero. Amid coronavirus outbreak, Taimur made sure to wear a mask.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are also expecting their second child after the couple announced their pregnancy via a media statement back in August this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," they had shared with fans.

On the work front, Kareena will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is set for release in December 2021. Saif on the other hand will have a busy coming year with projects like Adipurush and Bhoot Police, Go Goa Gone 2, Bunty Aur Babli 2 among others.