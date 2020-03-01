Taimur Ali Khan is the Cutest Chef at Organic Farm, Cousin Inaaya Goes Biking with Dad Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is one of the most loved celeb kids in B-town. The three-year-old has several fan clubs on social media. He is also the paparazzi's favourite star kid as they love to click his photos. Everything he does is news on social media.

A new video of the toddler has surfaced, showing him collecting veggies at an organic farm. Taimur is accompanied by Chef Vijay Chauhan, who helps him pick out the vegetables he likes. Taimur is seen wearing a chef's apron over his jeans and sweater.

The Chef asks him if he wants to eat broccoli, and Taimur says, "Yeah." They are also seen cutting methi from the farm, and the chef tells him that he'll make methi ka paratha for Taimur for breakfast. Take a look:

It is unclear who else is accompanying Taimur on the trip to the farm, because neither Saif nor Kareena are seen in the video.

Another cute starkid who also enjoys a lot of paparazzi attention is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya. She is slightly younger than Taimur, and cute as a button.

On Sunday, Kunal took his daughter on a bike ride with him. The Malang actor is a bike enthusiast, and wanted to start off his daughter early on the adventure sport.

"My new Sunday riding partner😎Because it's never too early to start," Kunal posted alongwith a picture of him with Inaaya, who is seen holding a purple helmet and her father's hand. Take a look at the photo:

It seems both toddlers had a fun weekend, thanks to some offbeat activities.

