Taimur Ali Khan is an Adorable Easter Bunny, See Pics

The world celebrated Easter Sunday on April 12,2020, albeit under quarantine. However, people are making the best of this festival and it includes celebrities as well. Kareena Kapoor shared adorable pictures of Taimur Ali Khan dressed as an Easter bunny, along with Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted pictures where Taimur can be seen wearing bunny ears and drawn on whiskers, and Saif can be seen looking intently at Tim. "My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe (sic)," she captioned.

Meanwhile, another adorable picture of Taimur is going viral on social media. A fanpage posted a picture of Taimur praying during the Ganesh Chaturthi. "Let's Pray for the people who suffer their lives to make this corona virus end.." the fan-page wrote.





On the work front, Kareena will be next seen Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Forrest Gump opposite Aamir Khan. Saif will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

