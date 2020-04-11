MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Taimur Ali Khan Looks Adorable in Shorts and Boots in Latest Pic on the Internet

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

A fan page of Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan posing adorable for the camera.

Share this:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the latest Bollywood celebrities to join social media. The actress is already killing the Insta-game by posting diverse pictures regularly. While some days it is her in quarantine, on others it is an old picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor.

One of the most recent posts shared by one of her fan accounts has however managed to melt all hearts as it featured Taimur, Bollywood's favourite child. The caption was in all caps and it read: “MY LOVE TIM TIM” followed by a kissing emoji. Taimur is adorably called Tim by his mother.

Posted on April 10 on Instagram, the picture shows the toddler wearing a blue sweatshirt, orange short pants and boots. Taimur stares into the camera as his hand is delivering some delicacy to his mouth. The picture is from one of his playing sessions as the sun sets.

View this post on Instagram

MY LOVE TIM TIM 😘

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Over one lakh people have pressed the heart button for this pic since being shared. While one Instagram commented, "Chota Nawaab," another said, "Love you Kareena mam (sic)".

Kareena herself is not behind when it comes to sharing glimpses of her son. Recently, she shared a throwback picture from their family vacation to a beach. The picture featured Kareena, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan enjoying their coconut water as the blue sea and white sand abound in the background. The Good Newwz actor wrote “take me back” in the caption.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    6,634

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    7,529

    +768*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    652

    +137*  

  • Total DEATHS

    242

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,222,842

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,715,580

    +16,745

  • Cured/Discharged

    388,899

     

  • Total DEATHS

    103,839

    +1,155
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres