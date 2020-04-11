Taimur Ali Khan Looks Adorable in Shorts and Boots in Latest Pic on the Internet

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the latest Bollywood celebrities to join social media. The actress is already killing the Insta-game by posting diverse pictures regularly. While some days it is her in quarantine, on others it is an old picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor.

One of the most recent posts shared by one of her fan accounts has however managed to melt all hearts as it featured Taimur, Bollywood's favourite child. The caption was in all caps and it read: “MY LOVE TIM TIM” followed by a kissing emoji. Taimur is adorably called Tim by his mother.

Posted on April 10 on Instagram, the picture shows the toddler wearing a blue sweatshirt, orange short pants and boots. Taimur stares into the camera as his hand is delivering some delicacy to his mouth. The picture is from one of his playing sessions as the sun sets.

Over one lakh people have pressed the heart button for this pic since being shared. While one Instagram commented, "Chota Nawaab," another said, "Love you Kareena mam (sic)".

Kareena herself is not behind when it comes to sharing glimpses of her son. Recently, she shared a throwback picture from their family vacation to a beach. The picture featured Kareena, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan enjoying their coconut water as the blue sea and white sand abound in the background. The Good Newwz actor wrote “take me back” in the caption.