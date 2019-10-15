Take the pledge to vote

Taimur Ali Khan Never Lets Mom Kareena Kapoor Click Him, Says 'Amma, No Pictures'

Kareena Kapoor says that her son Taimur, one of the most photographed star kids in Bollywood, doesn't like being clicked at home.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
Image of Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, courtesy of Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is growing up in the spotlight. The youngest nawab, who will turn three this December, is the cynosure of the Bollywood paparazzi's eyes. Be it at the airport or at pool parties, the paps never fail to click him. Though the little one never seems to mind the attention showered on him whenever he steps out, it seems like that's not the case when he is at home.

At the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019, mom Kareena was asked by Karan Johar whether Taimur misses the paps when they are not around. Kareena replied by saying that Taimur doesn't let his family members click his photos.

"He thinks the paps are his friends. But when I want to take his photo, he says, 'Amma, no pictures," the actress said.

During an interview with Anupama Chopra, Saif had said, "Taimur is very happy, he is the least interested... No pictures please, he started saying it as well. He doesn't like being photographed."

There have been instances in the past when both Saif and Kareena has requested the paps to stay away from little Tim. Earlier, Saif had requested the photographers, "Please don't stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child."

On the work front, Kareena, who is busy hosting a dance reality show, will be next seen in Good News and Angrezi Medium. Saif's Laal Kaptaan will hit screens on October 18.

