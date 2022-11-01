Taimur Ali Khan Plays Ukulele For Papa Saif Ali Khan During Their Maldives Holiday, See Unseen Pics

Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently took a quick trip to the Maldives and spent some quality father-son time. While Saif is not on Instagram yet, a few pictures of him and Taimur from their trip have surfaced online and it shows that the duo enjoyed the short break.

In pictures shared by a fan account, Saif and Taimur were seen enjoying a sunset and posing for a couple of pictures. While Taimur dressed like a gentleman in a blue kurta and white pajama, Saif kept things more casual in a white shirt and a pair of red shorts.

In the second picture, Taimur was seen playing a Ukelele while lounging at their stay. The little one was seen focused on the instrument even when the camera had him in focus. In the third picture, Saif was seen posing by himself with the picturesque forest of the exotic island doubled up as the background.

Saif and Taimur’s short trip ended on Monday, with the duo returning to Mumbai on Monday evening. They were spotted making their way out of the Mumbai airport.

Kareena Kapoor and Jeh Ali Khan couldn’t be a part of the trip since Bebo is in the UK, shooting for her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta. The actress was seen heading off to the international shooting location with Jeh by her side soon after she wrapped Diwali celebrations in Mumbai last month.

While she couldn’t be a part of the trip, Kareena was seen having her own version of Halloween celebrations on the sets. She took to Instagram and shared a blurry picture from the sets of the untitled film in the hope to spook her followers. “My Halloween 2022❤️” she captioned the picture.

As for Saif on the work front, the actor will be seen in Adipurush soon. The film, starring Prabhas in the lead, features the actor playing the role of Raavan.

