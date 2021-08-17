Taimur Ali Khan Plays with Younger Brother Jehangir in This Adorable Pic

Recently, it has been revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son has been name Jehangir. The couple is currently vacationing with their two sons and also celebrated Saif’s birthday during the getaway.

On the occasion of Saif’s birthday, his sister Saba shared an adorable picture of Taimur playing with his younger brother Jehangir. Saba keeps treating fans with rare glimpses of the Pataudi family and took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture of Taimur with his baby brother Jehangir.

In the post, a collage of two pictures can be seen. While the first one was an adorable father-son moment between Taimur and Saif, the second one features big brother Taimur playing with newborn Jehangir adorably. Saba further captioned the post as, “Abba…Happy birthday! Love Tim & Jeh." Have a look.

Kareena recently shared a much-loved picture of little Jehangir with her elder son Taimur, and her actor-husband Saif who celebrated his 51st birthday with his family in the Maldives.

Kareena posted a picture on Instagram on Monday and it was instantly liked by 8,16,000 people around the world. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life … To eternity and beyond with you is all I want," Kareena captioned the image.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2012. Jeh was born on February 21.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here